Nevada City Man Seriously Hurt In Solo Crash

A 59-year-old Nevada City man remains in critical condition, after a solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Clark Staves was driving a 1988 pickup on Purdon Road, north of B4 Ranch Road, Monday afternoon, when, for unknown reasons, he went off the road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Staves had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The cause remains unclear. But Steele describes driving conditions as tricky…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Purdon Road was closed for about an hour during recovery of the pickup.