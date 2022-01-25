< Back to All News

Nevada City May Have New Permanent Manager

Posted: Jan. 24, 2022 5:27 PM PST

It looks like Nevada City finally has a new permanent City Manager. An employment agreement is on the City Council agenda for its Wednesday night meeting. Mayor Duane Strawser says Sean Grayson and his wife are returning to the town they were born and raised in. He says Grayson brings over 25 years of professional service in public safety and management. Most recently it was in the Southern California town of Rialto, where he was the fire chief, but also the interim manager at times…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Grayson would take over for Joan Philippe, who was hired as interim city manager, in February of last year, after Catrina Olson left…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Grayson’s starting annual salary would be 155-thousand dollars, with his first day on the job being February 28th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha