Nevada City May Have New Permanent Manager

It looks like Nevada City finally has a new permanent City Manager. An employment agreement is on the City Council agenda for its Wednesday night meeting. Mayor Duane Strawser says Sean Grayson and his wife are returning to the town they were born and raised in. He says Grayson brings over 25 years of professional service in public safety and management. Most recently it was in the Southern California town of Rialto, where he was the fire chief, but also the interim manager at times…

Grayson would take over for Joan Philippe, who was hired as interim city manager, in February of last year, after Catrina Olson left…

Grayson’s starting annual salary would be 155-thousand dollars, with his first day on the job being February 28th.