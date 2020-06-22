Nevada City Mayor Blasts Face Mask Order

The mayor of Nevada City is coming under fire after criticizing Governor Newsom’s statewide mandatory mask order. Reinette Senum suggested in a Facebook post that Californians don’t need to follow the order, and says Newsom doesn’t have the power to make such an order. Many are upset with Senum’s stance on the issue, but while she says she doesn’t believe the governor has the authority, she says she’s not against masks. A vast majority of public health experts believe face coverings can significantly prevent the spread of Covid-19.

–gf/Metro News Services