Mayor Could Be Stripped of Her Title Tonight

They aren’t exactly impeachment proceedings, but a political battle is brewing in Nevada City. Mayor Reinette Senum could be stripped of her title tonight, something that council member Erin Minett brought up at the last regular meeting on November 13…

Listen to Erin Minett

Minett accuses Senum of expressing opinions contrary to city council decisions, and not making a distinction of whether she was speaking for herself or on behalf of the city on issues such as the pulic safety power shutoffs and the 5-G telecommunications ordinance. Minett’s motion had the support of the other council members, and will be heard this evening. Senum would not be removed from office, but could be stripped of her mayoral duties, which are mostly ceremonial. The meeting starts at 6:30 at City Hall. It was moved from Wednesday to tonight because of Victorian Christmas.

–gf