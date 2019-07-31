Nevada City In Wildfire Vulnerability Report

A new report also ranks small towns in California for social as well as physical vulnerability to wildfires. The nonprofit group Direct Relief has mapped out which towns could be hit hardest, based on the number of low-income, immobile, aging, or disabled people. The rankings run from “very high” to low. One Nevada County town is mentioned. And the group’s director of research and analysis, Andrew Schroeder, says Nevada City is ranked as “moderate”..

Many of the Camp Fire fatalities were elderly and disabled and had trouble evacuating. Schroeder says he hopes this information will help communities plan more effectively for their most vulnerable populations…

Direct Relief says one in 12 of California’s homes exist in areas facing severe wildfire threat.