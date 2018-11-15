Nevada City Moving Forward with Adult Use Cannabis

Nevada City has taken the first step to allow adult use sales of cannabis in Nevada City and it could be available as soon as January. One of the items on Wednesday’s agenda ammended the language of the existing ordinance changing “medical cannabis use” to “cannabis use” opening the door for Adult Use.

Council member Duane Strawser was adamant about not changing the ordinacne to allow adult use. He stated that the council had promised to only support medical use for at least one year.

Members of the cannabis business community argued that the existing ordinance allows for one dispensary for one year and and it was for medical use becasue that was all that was legal when the ordinance was approved.

Mayor David Parker, Vice Mayor Reneitte Senum, and council memebers Valerie Moberg and Erin Minett all stated that the law had changed and the ordinance should reflect the current legal status allowing adult use.

Strawser said that it was a matter of principle.

Several members of the public also said the council had promised medical use only and they were going back on their word.

After a lengthy discussion the motion to ammend the oridnance passed 4-1. A second reading of the ordinance will be held in December.