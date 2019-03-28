< Back to All News

Nevada City Names New Police Chief

Nevada City will soon have a new permanent Police Chief. Tuesday evening City Manager Catrina Olson made the announcement that a veteran officer on the force will take the position.

Lt. Chad Ellis will take the helm from Interim Chief Jim Leal who has been serving in the position since last June. Leal was hired to fill the vacancy created when Tim Foley announced his retirment earlier in the year.

Ellis gave credit to Chief Leal for his contributions to improvements in the department and providing the transitional leadership. The new chief officially starts on April 20th and will be sworn in at the April 24th City Council meeting.

