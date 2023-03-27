Nevada City Now Has Formal Fraud Policy

Nevada City now has a fraud policy. The City recently underwent its annual independent audit. And Interim Assistant City Manager, Stephen Erlandson, told the City Council that one item that was noted was that there was no formal policy in place. It includes all elected officials…

click to listen to Stephen Erlandson

The Council voted to approve the policy. City Manager Sean Grayson said this will mean a more consistent approach to the issue, should it ever occur…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The policy provides definitions for the various types of fraud that can occur, the responsibilities of various parties, and the procedures for conducting an investigation. It also includes a section on training new employees. Current staff will also receive the same training immediately. Vice-Mayor Daniela Fernandez also remarked that the policy is one of many that staff will be developing within the upcoming months, to strengthen internal controls and enhance best management practices.