< Back to All News

Nevada City Now Has Formal Fraud Policy

Posted: Mar. 27, 2023 12:42 AM PDT

Nevada City now has a fraud policy. The City recently underwent its annual independent audit. And Interim Assistant City Manager, Stephen Erlandson, told the City Council that one item that was noted was that there was no formal policy in place. It includes all elected officials…

click to listen to Stephen Erlandson

The Council voted to approve the policy. City Manager Sean Grayson said this will mean a more consistent approach to the issue, should it ever occur…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The policy provides definitions for the various types of fraud that can occur, the responsibilities of various parties, and the procedures for conducting an investigation. It also includes a section on training new employees. Current staff will also receive the same training immediately. Vice-Mayor Daniela Fernandez also remarked that the policy is one of many that staff will be developing within the upcoming months, to strengthen internal controls and enhance best management practices.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha