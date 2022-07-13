< Back to All News

Nevada City Now Has Permanent Police Chief

Posted: Jul. 13, 2022 12:23 PM PDT

After what was described as a highly competitive selection and recruitment process, Nevada City has announced an appointment for the permanent police chief job. Daniel Foss replaces Ted Stec, starting Monday, who has been the interim chief since May of last year. Foss joins the town after a 20-year career in law enforcement with the Madeira Police Department, most recently as lieutenant. In 2020, Foss was also selected to run Madeira’s Public Works Department on an interim basis. Nevada City City Manager, Sean Grayson, says versatility is important in smaller towns…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Grayson says the city’s Policing Committee, formed last year to study the future of the department, will also be reconvening in the coming weeks to introduce Foss to the community. He says they’d determined that the city retain the department keep it’s current configuration, but to enhance it. Foss will also work under Grayson, unlike a number of other cities, where the police chief works for the city council…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Foss will be introduced at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

