Nevada City Vandalism Reportedly Getting Worse

A Nevada City business owner and City Council member says the problem with vandalism is getting worse, and it’s getting so bad that people are starting to put bars on their windows. Early last month, several people reported having their tires slashed. Duane Strawser was one of them…

Strawser says a dump truck was stolen, equipment was vandalized, and keys were taken from the office. He says the tire slashing has happened more than once, and the public yard break-in has created other worries…

Strawser says he has just installed a security system at his bike shop, which would have captured the tire slashing on video had it been there earlier. No arrests have made.

