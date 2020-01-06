< Back to All News

Nevada City Vandalism Reportedly Getting Worse

Posted: Jan. 6, 2020 7:47 AM PST

A Nevada City business owner and City Council member says the problem with vandalism is getting worse, and it’s getting so bad that people are starting to put bars on their windows. Early last month, several people reported having their tires slashed. Duane Strawser was one of them…

Listen to Duane Strawser 1

Strawser says a dump truck was stolen, equipment was vandalized, and keys were taken from the office. He says the tire slashing has happened more than once, and the public yard break-in has created other worries…

Listen to Duane Strawser 2

Strawser says he has just installed a security system at his bike shop, which would have captured the tire slashing on video had it been there earlier. No arrests have made.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha