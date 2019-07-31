< Back to All News

Nevada City One Of The Best Small Towns To Visit

Posted: Jul. 31, 2019 12:20 AM PDT

Nevada City continues to gather accolades and recognition as a special place in California. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Cathy Whittlesey says The San Francisco Chronicle recently ran an article which highlighted the historic city as one of the best places to visit.

Whittlesey sasy the article focused on some of the unique places in and around Nevada City.

Whittlesey says the Chamber is pleased to be recognized and that tourism seems to increase after an artlicle like this is published.
The article ran in the Travel section of the July 26th Chronicle and can be accessed online.

