Nevada City One Way Traffic Pilot Starts Monday

Nevada City is beginning its pilot program testing one-way traffic configurations on two streets in the historic downtown area. Drivers in Nevada city will see changes to Commercial Street and York Street. City Superintendent of Public Works, Bubba Highsmith, says a big change is on lower Commercial Street.

Commercial Street has been two ways from Union Alley to North Pine, and then one-way from North Pine up to the connection at Broad Street. Drivers will no longer be able to turn down Commercial Street in front of Friar Tucks.

The very bottom of Commercial street will still be two ways allowing cars leaving the Three Forks parking lot to turn right.

Highsmith says the other change is on York Street.

The change goes into effect first thing Monday morning.

The pilot is for three months and is part of a response to group that that is interested in making Commercial Street more pedestrain friendly.