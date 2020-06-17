Nevada City Online Auction for Park Fundraiser

Nevada City is looking for ways to make up lost revenue because of event cancellations and facility rentals that generate dollars for the city’s recreation department. Parks and Recreation Manager, Dawn Zydonis, came up with a creative idea to auction off some retired items that used to part of Pioneer Park.

Though the bidding process does not begin until noon today, Zydonis says a number of people have already visited the auction site to see what is available.

The auction runs from Wednesday, June 17 at noon until Thursday, June 18 at noon… and once auction opens, you can track the bidding of an item.

More informatio is avaiable on the Nevada City website…Nevadacityca.gov.

All proceeds raised by the auction will go directly to support recreation at Pioneer Park.