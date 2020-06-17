< Back to All News

Nevada City Online Auction for Park Fundraiser

Posted: Jun. 17, 2020 12:02 AM PDT

Nevada City is looking for ways to make up lost revenue because of event cancellations and facility rentals that generate dollars for the city’s recreation department. Parks and Recreation Manager, Dawn Zydonis, came up with a creative idea to auction off some retired items that used to part of Pioneer Park.

Listen to Dawn Zydonis

Though the bidding process does not begin until noon today, Zydonis says a number of people have already visited the auction site to see what is available.

Listen to Dawn Zydonis

The auction runs from Wednesday, June 17 at noon until Thursday, June 18 at noon… and once auction opens, you can track the bidding of an item.

Listen to Dawn Zydonis

More informatio is avaiable on the Nevada City website…Nevadacityca.gov.
All proceeds raised by the auction will go directly to support recreation at Pioneer Park.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha