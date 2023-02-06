Nevada City Online Parking Survey Available

Nevada City officials are hoping to finally find some solutions to parking concerns. They hired a consultant in November to conduct a study, starting with parking space and traffic counts. And now they’ve begun a survey. City Engineer Bryan McAlister says the input is essential for the Downtown and Seven Hills Business District…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says another possible strategy that will be explored is adjusting, or reducing, parking times for motorists…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says the survey, on the city’s website, will be available for at least another month or so. He says the goal of the Parking Demand study, as it’s called, is to provide feasible strategies that balance parking utilization for all users, including residents, businesses, employers, and visitors. McAlister says solutions are vital to economic vibrancy. He says the study will be out later in the spring. The City Council will then hold public hearings before making final decisions.