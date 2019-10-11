< Back to All News

Nevada City Organizes ‘Light’ Protest

Posted: Oct. 11, 2019 7:44 AM PDT

A few residents of Nevada City came out to protest the PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoff in a light-hearted way Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, Mayor Reinette Senum announced an informal Light Parade as a fun way to express displeasure of the inconvenience of not having electricity.*

Listen to Reinette Senum

Members of the public showed up adorned in lighted costumes and carrying light-based accessories such as pointers. Some saw it as a celebration.*

Listen to parade goers

The short parade walked about the city streets providing entertainment for themselves as well as interested onlookers.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha