Nevada City Organizes ‘Light’ Protest

A few residents of Nevada City came out to protest the PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoff in a light-hearted way Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, Mayor Reinette Senum announced an informal Light Parade as a fun way to express displeasure of the inconvenience of not having electricity.*

Listen to Reinette Senum

Members of the public showed up adorned in lighted costumes and carrying light-based accessories such as pointers. Some saw it as a celebration.*

Listen to parade goers

The short parade walked about the city streets providing entertainment for themselves as well as interested onlookers.