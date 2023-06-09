< Back to All News

Nevada City Parking Study Draft Results Out

Posted: Jun. 9, 2023 12:45 AM PDT

Preliminary results of Nevada City’s parking study are out. The consultant presented them to the town’s so-called Infrastructure Strategic Initiative Committee, earlier this week, consisting of two council members. Among the notable survey findings is that the majority of respondents say they find parking fairly quickly, yet it’s also described as a significant concern. But City Engineer Bryan McAlister says changes are needed, including more available and convenient spaces…

32-percent said they would be supportive of paid parking, with improved facilities and infrastructure. Only 17-percent expressed a need for more free and unrestricted parking. But McAlister says untimed spaces would hurt both businesses as well as tourism. And while the exact changes ahead are still unknown, McAlister says meter upgrades will definitely be included….

The majority of respondents say they prefer to park in street spaces. Consultant recommendations will be discussed at the City Council meeting on the 28th, when public comments will also be taken.

