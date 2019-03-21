< Back to All News

Nevada City Parks and Rec Mgr Surprises Burglar

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:20 PM PDT

Nevada City’s Parks and Recreation manager was instrumental in an arrest at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon, although it wasn’t her choice. Dawn Zydonis says she and another city employee were meeting with a contractor at Seaman’s Lodge regarding refurbishing the flooring…

click to listen to Dawn Zydonis

Zydonis says the suspect had also laid out some knives that he’d found in the drawers. But she says he agreed to leave, without incident, and then she called the police. They arrested 18-year-old Anthony Hewitt of Grass Valley. Hewitt was booked on felony charges of second-degree burglary and vandalism…

click to listen to Dawn Zydonis

Zydonis says this is the second break-in at Seaman’s Lodge in the last month or so, but still considers them isolated incidents.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha