Nevada City Parks and Rec Mgr Surprises Burglar

Nevada City’s Parks and Recreation manager was instrumental in an arrest at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon, although it wasn’t her choice. Dawn Zydonis says she and another city employee were meeting with a contractor at Seaman’s Lodge regarding refurbishing the flooring…

click to listen to Dawn Zydonis

Zydonis says the suspect had also laid out some knives that he’d found in the drawers. But she says he agreed to leave, without incident, and then she called the police. They arrested 18-year-old Anthony Hewitt of Grass Valley. Hewitt was booked on felony charges of second-degree burglary and vandalism…

click to listen to Dawn Zydonis

Zydonis says this is the second break-in at Seaman’s Lodge in the last month or so, but still considers them isolated incidents.