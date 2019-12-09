< Back to All News

Nevada City Pilot Wants To Reduce Pilot Shortages

Posted: Dec. 9, 2019 12:26 AM PST

A Nevada City pilot has now given more than 100 young people a free demonstration plane ride, as part of a program to introduce a new generation to the world of flight. Bruce Marlow has been a pilot since the late 1970’s and is also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which unveiled the Young Eagles Program in 1992. Marlow is among volunteers around the world donating their time and aircrafts. He explains the safe operation of his 1966 Piper Comanche, and principles of flight, to eight-to-17-year-old’s, most of whom have an interest in aviation…

click to listen to Bruce Marlow

Marlow says decision-making is even more important than learning the skills of flying. That includes accurately gauging flying conditions, and especially carrying enough fuel…

click to listen to Bruce Marlow

Participants become official Young Eagles with the flight. The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in what’s called the “World’s Largest Logbook”, which is on permanent display in the Association’s Aviation Museum in Wisconsin.

