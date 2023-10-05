Nevada City Poised To Put Fire Tax On March Ballot

It looks like a fire tax will also be on the March Primary ballot for Nevada City voters. The City Council has given direction to staff to prepare an ordinance to consider, at the next meeting on the 18th, that will include a half-percent sales tax increase, like in Grass Valley. At the most recent meeting, Wednesday night, Mayor Daniela Fernandez agreed that it’s important to have more local control over funding…..

The measure would raise about 900-thousand dollars a year and have a five-year sunset. The city’s five-year Capital Improvement Program includes several projects nearing 500-thousand dollars, and approximately 400-thousand dollars in annual deferred costs, related to unmet needs of fuels mitigation of the 440 acres of city owned or controlled land. There would also be a committee to oversee spending. There were only a few public comments. But support was indicated, including from Joe Glick…

But while Grass Valley’s measure would be a general tax hike, requiring majority approval, Nevada City’s is a special tax, needing two-thirds support. But Nevada City’s two other sales tax measures are also special taxes. It was also mentioned by City Manager Sean Grayson that there’s a statewide measure on the March ballot that would, among other things, require that all taxes achieve two-thirds approval. That could potentially negate Grass Valley’s measure.