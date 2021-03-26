< Back to All News

Nevada City Police Chief Signs Off

Posted: Mar. 26, 2021 7:33 AM PDT

Nevada City says goodbye to its police chief after 13 years of service to the department, Chad Ellis signed off for the final time earlier this week.

Ellis giving his signoff through dispatch at the end of his final shift.
Dispatch read a lengthy list of Ellis’s accomplishments from becoming a patrol officer through various ranks and positions and being appointed as chief in 2019. Ellis is also credited with bringing body cams, and other advancements to the department. Ellis giving a “brief” thanks.

At Thursday’s City Council meeting Mayor Erin Minett presented a proclamation honoring his accomplishments and contributions to Nevada City.

An interim chief was discussed during closed session, but not announced during regular session.

