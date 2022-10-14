Nevada City Policing Future Appears Promising

About three months after being hired, Nevada City’s new Police Chief discussed recent changes, as well as the future, of the department, at the City Council meeting this week. Dan Foss said the department will be focusing on three main objectives. He says there has been dramatically increased enforcement activity and visibility, especially with traffic enforcement…

Foss also cited a major drop in graffiti as another example of a more pro-active and constructive enforcement approach, mentioning one recent arrest…

Another objective is outreach, including an escalation in foot and bicycle patrols. He told the Council that their first plainsclothes officer walk-through occurred recently to enforce the downtown smoking ban. And Foss said the third objective involves a cultural change within the department. After being greatly understaffed, including a high turnaround of leadership positions in recent years, Councilmember Gary Peterson complimented the department’s new direction…

The department also came under fire for its response to a clash between protesters and counterprotesters during the summer of 2020.