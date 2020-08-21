Nevada City Protest Violence Meeting Tonight

The special virtual meeting to address the violent confrontation between protesters in Nevada City earlier this month is happening this evening. City Manager Catrina Olson says it’ll begin with a presentation by protest attendees, followed by an update on the investigation from Police Chief Chad Ellis. She says staff is seeking direction from the City Council to develop a notification of protest or demonstration policy…

click to listen to Catrina Olson

Olson says the city usually hears about these events ahead of time and there has not been violence in the past. She also points out that there will be no criminal penalty for violating the policy, that it’s a courtesy and will help protection future demonstrators, just in case…

click to listen to Catrina Olson

Olson says public comment is, again, by e-mail only. Around 350 were submitted by the deadline and are being published as part of the agenda. Any comments submitted after the deadline will be read into the record. The meeting starts at 5 this evening and can be seen on the Nevada City and Nevada County websites, YouTube, as well as public television channel 17.