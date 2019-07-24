Nevada City Pushes Out Parking Fee Increase

Nevada City has decided to delay implementing a parking fee increase until they can get more input from cummunity members. In June, the City Council had originally approved raising the parking meter rates from twenty-five cents an hour to one dollar per hour. However, the Chamber of Commerce held a community meeting where a majority of business owners protested the increase, and as a result the council revisited the issue Tuesday evening. During Public Comment on the issue, business owners and residents complained the increase would be a hardship on local residents and workers.
Business owner, Pat Dyer, suggested more feedback and community participation is needed to make a good decision.
After discussion, the city council decided to postpone implementing the fee increases until the secnd meeting in September. Staff, council members, and interested community members will form a working committee to prepare a recommendation for a final decision.
