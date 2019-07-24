Nevada City Pushes Out Parking Fee Increase

Nevada City has decided to delay implementing a parking fee increase until they can get more input from cummunity members. In June, the City Council had originally approved raising the parking meter rates from twenty-five cents an hour to one dollar per hour. However, the Chamber of Commerce held a community meeting where a majority of business owners protested the increase, and as a result the council revisited the issue Tuesday evening. During Public Comment on the issue, business owners and residents complained the increase would be a hardship on local residents and workers.

Listen to Pat Dyer

Business owner, Pat Dyer, suggested more feedback and community participation is needed to make a good decision.

Listen to Pat Dyer

After discussion, the city council decided to postpone implementing the fee increases until the secnd meeting in September. Staff, council members, and interested community members will form a working committee to prepare a recommendation for a final decision.

