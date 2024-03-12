< Back to All News

Nevada City Ramping Up Volunteer Programs

Posted: Mar. 12, 2024

Nevada City is reviving its volunteer programs. The City Council has adopted a new policy. The city had a resolution in place 15 years ago, in 2009, which provides Worker’s Compensation coverage to approved volunteers. And a policy had actually been adopted in 2017. But City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that that policy was not implemented and lacks some contemporary requirements related to employee policies….

Grayson said there are three current needs for department level community activities. That includes one for events, to assist the Police Department. Also, a History Docent who would assist Parks and Recreation in providing opportunities for the public to view and/or experience the city’s historical assets. And the third need is for what’s termed a Volunteer Defensible Space Educator. That person would assist the Office of Emergency Services with the voluntary inspection of properties and education related to compliance with the town’s defensible space and vegetation management ordinance. City Councilmember Gary Peterson said it’s a great update to the policy…

The policy also retains the ability for Nevada City to allow individuals to participate in one-time volunteer activities, such as clean-up events, without the process of applying for a recurring position.

