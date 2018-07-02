Nevada City Readies For Holiday Festivities

Work continues to get ready for the Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration coming up on Wednesday. It’s Nevada City’s turn to host the parade, but the Chamber of Commerce also is responsible for the fireworks at the fairgrounds…

Nevada City Chamber Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says they almost didn’t have the fireworks a couple of years ago due to lack of sponsorship, but that has turned around, at least for now…

The parade starts at 11am at the top of Broad Street. They have about 60 entries so far, but it’s not too late for more. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will open at 3pm on the Fourth with food and entertainment. The fireworks start at 9:30.

