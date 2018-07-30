Nevada City Refines Camping Ordinance

People sleeping in business doorwarys or under overhangs has become a problem in Nevada City and law enforcement requested assistance from City Council. At last weeks city council meeting, Police Lieutenant Chad Ellis requested a one word modification to the existing camping ordinance to help solve the problem. Ellis says that by adding the word “written” to permission, could help support the department when in court. He also said there are a number of repeat offenders.

Listen to Chad Ellis

Ellis said the most recent issues have been with people sleeping in doorways of businesses. Council member Duane Strawser gave an example of the problem.

Listen to Chad Ellis

Ellis estimates the number of illegal campers is roughly fifity percent transients from outside the area combined with fifty percent local homeless.

The council voted to ammend the ordinance but also realizes the issue is more about how to respectfully handle the growing concern with the homeless population.