< Back to All News

Nevada City Residents Take Advantage of Free Chipping

Posted: Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 AM PDT

Free chipping of woody materials being cleared for fire safety concerns on residential properties is becoming popular with Nevada City residents. Division Fire Chief Sam Goodspeed says the program is made possible with the use of an industrial-sized chipper the city purchased with grant money from a previous tree removal project. The response has been positive and residents are following the guidelines.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

The work is completed by Goodspeed himself with assitance from Public Works when the are available to help.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

Though some city residents say they are just learning about the program, Goodspeed says that he has had to turn county residents away.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

For more information on the free chipping program, visit the Nevada City web page at NevadaCityCA.gov.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha