Nevada City Residents Take Advantage of Free Chipping

Free chipping of woody materials being cleared for fire safety concerns on residential properties is becoming popular with Nevada City residents. Division Fire Chief Sam Goodspeed says the program is made possible with the use of an industrial-sized chipper the city purchased with grant money from a previous tree removal project. The response has been positive and residents are following the guidelines.

The work is completed by Goodspeed himself with assitance from Public Works when the are available to help.

Though some city residents say they are just learning about the program, Goodspeed says that he has had to turn county residents away.

For more information on the free chipping program, visit the Nevada City web page at NevadaCityCA.gov.