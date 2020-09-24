Nevada City Resolution Recognizes Nisenan Tribe

Nevada City is taking steps to help the local indigenous tribe regain official tribal status and be recognized by the United States government. The Nisenan Tribe was part of the area for well over a thousand years before white settlers swarmed into what is now Nevada County during the Gold Rush of the mid 1800’s. In 1913 the government established a 76 acre reservation in Nevada County- The Nevada City Rancheria- for the Nisenan people near Nevada City. However, in 1958 the United States passed legislation, the Rancheria Act- that terminated the Federal trust relationship with forty-one California Indian Rancherias- including Nevada City Rancheria… and in 1964 the Nevada City Rancheria was “terminated” and the reservation land was sold at auction to the highest bidder.

In 1988 the US repudiated the unilateral termination of the tribes; and though many of the 41 tribes have since been restored- the Nisenan is one of three tribes still awaiting re-recognition.

Wednesday evening Nevada City City Council with the support of Nisenan representative Shelly Covert, passed a resolution acknowledging the Nisenan and pledging support to help the tribe once again receive official recognition. Covert expressed her gratitude to the council.

Listen to Shelly Covert

Mayor Erin Minett also asked Covert if they could share the resolution with the county in hopes of gaining their official support as well. Covert was pleased with the offer.

Listen to Shelly Covert

{09-24 resolution 2a2} q…on the right path. :21

City council, in collaboration with Covert, is developing a statement, acknowledging Nevada City sits on the Nisenan tribal land, to be read at the beginning of all official meetings.