Nevada City Restaurant Wins Vegan Burger Battle

Posted: Sep. 17, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It took a month, about 200 voters, and nine restaurants to decide, so who has the best meatless burger in town? The contest was a promotion and fundraiser for Animal Place…

Outreach Coordinator Rachel Barrington says during the month of August, people could taste them, give a little critique, and vote. The restaurants donate an entry fee to the sanctuary for participation, and also get some publicity out of the deal. Barrington says part of the idea was to get people to visit the sanctuary, located on McCourtney Road…

As for the winners? Pine Street Burgers earned the Great Service Award, the Afternoon Deli had the most voted on burger, but the big winner?…

California Organics is located on Argall Way in Nevada City. The awards will be given out at the Animal Place Community Day–a new event coming up next month.

