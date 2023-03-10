< Back to All News

Nevada City Revises Vegetation Mgt Ordinance

Posted: Mar. 10, 2023 1:06 PM PST

After a lengthy process, some significant revisions to Nevada City’s vegetation management, debris removal and abatement ordinance have been approved by the City Council. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council at its recent meeting that it incorporates the defensible space zone system. And that now aligns the ordinance with CalFire and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Counclmember Lou Ceci has been part of the Fire Safety Advisory Committee that came up with the recommendations. There will still be a broad prohibition on debris burning…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

And councilmember Gary Peterson did request that staff return next year with an updated process for burning permits as part of the ordinance revision cycle.

