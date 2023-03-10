Nevada City Revises Vegetation Mgt Ordinance

After a lengthy process, some significant revisions to Nevada City’s vegetation management, debris removal and abatement ordinance have been approved by the City Council. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council at its recent meeting that it incorporates the defensible space zone system. And that now aligns the ordinance with CalFire and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services…

Counclmember Lou Ceci has been part of the Fire Safety Advisory Committee that came up with the recommendations. There will still be a broad prohibition on debris burning…

And councilmember Gary Peterson did request that staff return next year with an updated process for burning permits as part of the ordinance revision cycle.