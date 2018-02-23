Nevada City Rings in Chinese New Year Sunday

In Nevada City, last weekend was Mardi Gras. This weekend is Chinese New Year. There will be a parade and party on Sunday, put on by CATS–the Community Asian Theater of the Sierra. Executive Director Jeannie Wood says there will be all kinds of entertainment…

Listen to Jeannie Wood 1

This is the Year of the Dog in the Chinese calendar. Wood says there are twelve different animals that represent different astrological signs on the Chinese calendar…

Listen to Jeannie Wood 2

Each of the twelve astrological animals have five different elements, such as earth or fire or water, that also rotate, so that makes those born this year an Earth Dog. The parade starts at noon Sunday at the Chinese Monument, and goes down Commercial Street to the Three Forks Brewery parking lot, where the entertainment should last until about 4pm.

–gf