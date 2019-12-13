Nevada City Saving Money On Public Works Trucks

Nevada City is trying to save money while upgrading trucks in the water and sewer departments. Public Works Superintendent, Bubba Highsmith, says he has located two trucks he can purchase from a private contractor.

Council member Duane Strawser double-checked that purchasing the two used Ford F-250 trucks from Teichert Construction Co would cost less than maintaining the twenty-year-old vehicles currently servicing the water and sewage plants.

Listen to Duane Strawser

City Manager Catrina Olsen clarified that the trucks were needed to transport equipment and not just personnel.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

The water and sewer plants are on opposite sides of Nevada City.

Both Highsmith and Olsen say the trucks were well maintained by Teichert and were scheduled to go to auction if not sold to Nevada City.