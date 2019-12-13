< Back to All News

Nevada City Saving Money On Public Works Trucks

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 12:34 AM PST

Nevada City is trying to save money while upgrading trucks in the water and sewer departments. Public Works Superintendent, Bubba Highsmith, says he has located two trucks he can purchase from a private contractor.
Council member Duane Strawser double-checked that purchasing the two used Ford F-250 trucks from Teichert Construction Co would cost less than maintaining the twenty-year-old vehicles currently servicing the water and sewage plants.

Listen to Duane Strawser

City Manager Catrina Olsen clarified that the trucks were needed to transport equipment and not just personnel.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

The water and sewer plants are on opposite sides of Nevada City.
Both Highsmith and Olsen say the trucks were well maintained by Teichert and were scheduled to go to auction if not sold to Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha