If you have a child attending school in the Nevada City School District, you need to pick up your kids early today. District Superintendent Trish Dellis says school will be out early today because of a water main break…

Listen to Trish Dellis 1

Dellis says there is no danger, it’s just there is no running water…

Listen to Trish Dellis 2

No details on what caused the break are available yet. Crews are working to fix it, but again, schools in the Nevada City school district are out early, at 11:43.

–gf