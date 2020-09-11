Nevada City Seeks to Increase Census Numbers

Nevada City is actively seeking more participation in the 2020 Census. At Wednesday evening’s city council meeting, council member Daniela Fernandez reached out to the community. She says the current level of participation is less than the last census.

Fernandez say that currently Nevada City participation is at 71.1 percent, compared to 71.9 percent in 2010. The national total response rate is 89.4%, and California’s total response rate is 92.6%.

With almost 30 percent of the city not counted, Fernandez says residents are leaving significant dollars on the table.

In 2018, the population of Nevada City is listed as 3142. If the number is same, then 912 people have not been counted which equates to approximately 900 thousand dollars per year for ten years.