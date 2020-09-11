< Back to All News

Nevada City Seeks to Increase Census Numbers

Posted: Sep. 11, 2020 2:33 PM PDT

Nevada City is actively seeking more participation in the 2020 Census. At Wednesday evening’s city council meeting, council member Daniela Fernandez reached out to the community. She says the current level of participation is less than the last census.

Listen to Daniela Fernandez

Fernandez say that currently Nevada City participation is at 71.1 percent, compared to 71.9 percent in 2010. The national total response rate is 89.4%, and California’s total response rate is 92.6%.
With almost 30 percent of the city not counted, Fernandez says residents are leaving significant dollars on the table.

Listen to Daniela Fernandez

In 2018, the population of Nevada City is listed as 3142. If the number is same, then 912 people have not been counted which equates to approximately 900 thousand dollars per year for ten years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha