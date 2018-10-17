Nevada City Sewer Rate Increase

Sewer rates in Nevada City will likely be going up soon. According to City Manager Catrina Olson, the city has not raised its sewer rates since 2007. As a result the city has been losing money as the annual costs for maintenance and operation continue to increase. In order to stop the losses and build a reserve to use on infrastructure improvements, the city has proposed several possible rate increase scenarios. For 2018 the increase would be approximately 7.7 percent or five dollars per month for light use and fifteen percent, or twenty-five dollars per month for the heaviest users.

Beginning in 2019, city staff is recommending one of two options which would also provide additional funds for improvements.

That equates to approximatley three dollars and fifty cents per month each year for a light user, and approximately a fifteen dollars per month each year for the heaviest users. The increases would include between fifty and seventy-five thousand dollars per year for infrastructure improvements.

The rate structure would be ineffect through 2022.