Nevada City Spring Cleanup Is Back This Year

Posted: Apr. 1, 2021 12:48 AM PDT

It didn’t happen a year ago, with the uncertainties about the coronavirus pandemic causing statewide shutdowns. But April is once again time for the annual Spring Clean Up in Nevada City. Jesse Locks, with the local Chamber of Commerce, says they team up with businesses, residents, building owners, and city workers. That includes power-washing sidewalks, painting curbs, building planter boxes, weeding, raking leaves, and painting storefronts. And Public Works will oversee larger projects…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

Workdays will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7:30am to 11:30am…

click to listen to Jesse Locks

Volunteers can sign up through the Chamber of Commerce website or just show up at the Commercial Street parking lot. Of course, the usual coronavirus protocols are used, including wearing masks. You also need to bring your own work gloves and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided.

