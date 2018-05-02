< Back to All News

Nevada City Spring Cleanup

It happens roughly twice a year… with one time happening in the Spring… The residents and business owners of Nevada City come together to help clean up the streets. Council member, Reinette Senum is one of the organizers of the Spring Cleanup.

Senum says its an opportunity for the community to help out public works- who does a good job, but can’t always get to everything. People interested in helping out can meet the group at 8:00AM on Wednesday in the parking lot next to Chinese Monument on Commercial Street. Cleanup will go until approximately 1:00PM.

