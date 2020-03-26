< Back to All News

Nevada City Streamlines Civil Defense and Disaster Council

Posted: Mar. 26, 2020 12:08 AM PDT

Nevada City will be able to respond quicker when emergency action in needed to be taken regarding fast changing situations such as the COVID-19 outbreak. The city is reorganizing the chain of command on the Civil Defense and Disaster Council. Prior to Wednesday evening, the council was under the direction of the Mayor. City attorney, Crystal Hodgson, says if the City Manager takes over, the role is more inline with other jurisdictions.

The Chief of Police was named the Vice Chairman of the Council.
The thinking behind the decision is the City Manager and Police Chief should more available than the Mayor to respond immediately in emergency situations.
Council member Duane Strawser also wanted to put to rest any rumors that the city manager was attempting to take away the position from the mayor.*

The required ratification by the council of emergency Orders within seven days was also approved in order to comply with State law.

