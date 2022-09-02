Nevada City Suspect’s Competency In Doubt

Legal proceedings for a Nevada City man facing numerous violent charges, stemming from several incidents earlier this year, have been suspended, for now. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the judge has granted a request from the defense attorney, doubting the mental competency of 49-year-old Allyn Charpentier…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says Charpentier will now be evaluated by several medical experts, with an update scheduled for September 27th. He says it all began on May 8th in North San Juan…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The victim was a former girlfriend who eventually escaped. A few days later, Wilson says Charpentier was alleged to have gone into someone’s home, committed a robbery, and stole that person’s car. And then in June he was reported to have gone into someone else’s home and stole various items, including a vehicle. He was later spotted in that vehicle and taken into custody.