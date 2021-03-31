Nevada City Talks COVID Funding

Nevada City, like Grass Valley, has decided to take a little time to decide on how to spend their allotment of American Rescue Plan funding. Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe is in the process of gathering more information about appropriate expenditures for the estimated 194,000 dollars. In general the money can be used, over four years, to support the community recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. At the last city council meeting the city manager asked for initial thoughts from council members. Council member Gary Petersen was adamant about getting a clear picture before making any allocations.

Listen to Gary Petersen

Council member Fernandez echoed Mayor Erin Minett in spending money to get ready for summer tourism.

Listen to Erin Minett

Vice Mayor Duane Strawser has one particular issue he would like addressed.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Along with leveraging funds with county and state opportunities, council member Doug Fleming is hoping to give come back to businesses.

Listen to Doug Fleming

Council will revisit expenditures once more clarification is brought back from the city manager.