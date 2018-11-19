Nevada City Tavern Hosts Firefighter Fundraiser

The idea came before the deadly Camp Fire broke out in Butte County over a week ago, but it might have an extra special meaning now. The local firefighters union, along with the Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City, are holding kind of a firefighter’s Thanksgiving tonight. Nevada County Consolidate Fire Captain Pat Sullivan, who is also with I-A-F-F Local 3800, says it’s been a tough year for firefighters…
Three firefighters died in the Carr Fire near Redding, and one in the Mendocino Complex fires. It’s not a dinner, but there will be drinks and appetizers available with proceeds from tickets sold going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which helps support families of fallen firefighters…
The Golden Era, which is normally closed on Mondays, is located at 309 Broad Street. The event is from 6 to 10pm.

