Nevada City Tavern Hosts Firefighter Fundraiser

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 7:47 AM PST

The idea came before the deadly Camp Fire broke out in Butte County over a week ago, but it might have an extra special meaning now. The local firefighters union, along with the Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City, are holding kind of a firefighter’s Thanksgiving tonight. Nevada County Consolidate Fire Captain Pat Sullivan, who is also with I-A-F-F Local 3800, says it’s been a tough year for firefighters…

Listen to Pat Sullivan 1

Three firefighters died in the Carr Fire near Redding, and one in the Mendocino Complex fires. It’s not a dinner, but there will be drinks and appetizers available with proceeds from tickets sold going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which helps support families of fallen firefighters…

Listen to Pat Sullivan 2

The Golden Era, which is normally closed on Mondays, is located at 309 Broad Street. The event is from 6 to 10pm.

–gf

