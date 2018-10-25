Nevada City to Explore Adult Use Pot Dispensaries

After agreeing to allow a marijuana dispensary in the city limits for medical use only, Nevada City is now beginning to consider allowing cannabis business to operate for recreational use as well. City Manger Catrina Olson says the topic was placed on last night’s City Council agenda for discussion only…

Listen to Catrina Olson 1

The council approved one dispensary for medical use only last year, and that dispensary didn’t open until August of this year. Other cannabis-related businesses like manufacturing and lab testing, but Olson says none have been permitted yet. Olson says if things progress forward at every meeting, the earliest an ordinance could be adopted or revised would be early next year….

Listen to Catrina Olson 2

A second reading would be at the next meeting, and then an ordinance could go into effect 30 days later. When the city council originally approved a dispensary, they agreed only one could operate for one year, for medical use only. ‘Elevation 2477’ opened in August.

–gf