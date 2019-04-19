< Back to All News

Nevada City to Offer Free Chipping Program

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 6:06 AM PDT

Nevada City is taking advantage of one fire prevention program to help support efforts for a second program. Division Fire Chief Sam Goodspeed says his department will be offering free chipping to city residents..

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

Though the plan will be offered to any resident during the pilot program, city council member Duane Strawser wants to be sure that residents with physical and financial limitations should be prioritized.*

Listen to Duane Strawser

The program will run on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will begin operation as requests for assistance are submitted. For more information visit the Nevada City’s website.

