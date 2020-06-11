Nevada City To Put Measure S Extension on Ballot

No new sales tax will be part of the ballot measure that Nevada City will be putting forward for the November election. However, the proposedmeasure will extend a current sales tax. Wednesday evening City Manager Catrina Olsen presented three options the city might pursure as the current Measure S sales tax is set to sunset in 2023. The first option extends Measure S, removes any sunset dates, and adds water and swer systems to the list of fund services. The second option was to add a three-eigths cent general sales tax to offset losses due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the third option was to put both measures forward.

Council members agree Measure S has been a success and extending it would make sense to the residents, but there was concern about adding a new tax at the same time.

Listen to Council Members

Olsen offered a solution that moved forward with the extension but wait and see before bringng up a new tax.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Olsen also added that by modifying Measure S to include the water systems the sales tax will provide some rate relief to residents.