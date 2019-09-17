< Back to All News

Nevada City to Update Technology

Posted: Sep. 17, 2019 1:59 AM PDT

Nevada City is attempting to improve and address technology needs including computers, data systems, and communication tools in various departments and the city overall. City Manager Catrina Olsen says the extensive list includes department specific requests as well as broader needs for the city. Along with a phone system, the city is exporing additional connectivity and broadband infrastructure.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

During public comment it was suggested that the council include members of the countiy Economic Resource Council with specific technology expertise.

Listen to Public Comment

Olsen and council members are open to including members of the ERC in the information gathering process.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Currently technology services are connected to the county system.

