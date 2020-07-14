Nevada City To Vote on Sales Tax Extension

Nevada City residents will have an opportunity o extend a successful sales tax program that brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit road repairs and maintenance. City Manager Catrina Olsen sasy, the Measure S sales tax, which was was initally approved in 2006, is set to sunset in 2023, and the city is preparing a ballot measure to extend the half-cent sales tax to include additional infrastructure needs and remove the sunset date.

New council member, Doug Fleming, is concerned that the residents might balk at a tax with no sunset date.

Olsen refered to a recent public safety measure to fund several police officer positions that passed without a sunset date.

The city manager also said that people realize the city does not have enough general funds or gas tax funds to keep up with repairs.

The ballot measure was approved 4-0 by the council.