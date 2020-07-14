< Back to All News

Nevada City To Vote on Sales Tax Extension

Posted: Jul. 14, 2020 12:08 AM PDT

Nevada City residents will have an opportunity o extend a successful sales tax program that brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit road repairs and maintenance. City Manager Catrina Olsen sasy, the Measure S sales tax, which was was initally approved in 2006, is set to sunset in 2023, and the city is preparing a ballot measure to extend the half-cent sales tax to include additional infrastructure needs and remove the sunset date.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

New council member, Doug Fleming, is concerned that the residents might balk at a tax with no sunset date.

Listen to Doug Fleming

Olsen refered to a recent public safety measure to fund several police officer positions that passed without a sunset date.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

The city manager also said that people realize the city does not have enough general funds or gas tax funds to keep up with repairs.
The ballot measure was approved 4-0 by the council.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha