Nevada City Turns 162 Today

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Today is a special birthday. Nevada City is 162 years old today, and there will be a little celebration this evening. Organizer, and local history expert, Jesse Locks says Nevada City is more than a gold mining town–it’s played a role in the history of the United States…

Listen to Jesse Locks 1

The town of Nevada was incorporated on this day in 1856, and eight years later, the word “city” was added to relieve confusion between the town and the neighboring state, and has been legally known as ‘Nevada City’ ever since. Locks says there will be a little get-together at City Hall tonight to commemorate the occasion…

Listen to Jesse Locks 2

City Hall is at 317 Broad Street.

–gf

