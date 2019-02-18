Nevada City Visitors Enjoy Town Without Parade

The unsettled weather over the weekend brought snow to Grass Valley and Nevada City eventually leading to the cancellation of outdoor Mardi Gras celebration scheduled for Sunday. Though the streets were clear of snow by parade time, earlier in the day, the Chamber of Commerce made the decision to cancel the street faire and parade for safety reasons. Even with no parade, the streets of Nevada City were still busy. Visitors from out of town were disappointed by the change.*

However, the group was having fun on the streets with alternative activities.*

Other people had come specifically to celebrate Mardi Gras in Nevada City and were surprised when the parade was canceled…. but were carrying on some of the familiar traditions.*

Even the children were enjoying elements of Nevada City even though there was no parade.

The outdoor Mardi Gras celebrations will return to Nevada City next year.