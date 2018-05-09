Nevada City Woman Arrested For High Speed Pursuit

A Nevada City motorist, who was speeding in the wrong place at the wrong time, has been arrested on a felony evasion charge. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says one of their patrol officers was conducting speed enforcement at the time, Tuesday afternoon, on McCourtney Road, near Retrac Way, when he observed 29-year-old Kayla Ballance going about 65 miles an hour in a 40 mile an hour zone…

Tassone says Ballance sped through the Clear Creek School area, turned onto Woodcreek Road, and went down another road to a dead-end, where she was taken into custody without any further resistance…

Tassone says a passenger in the vehicle was released.