Crash Into Rough and Ready Home

Posted: Sep. 19, 2019 4:29 PM PDT

No serious injuries, after a Nevada City woman crashed into a home in Rough and Ready during the noon hour Thursday. California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Bice says 89-year-old Bernice Rosenof was travelling on Rough and Ready Highway, at a fairly high rate of speed, approaching West Street…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Rosenof’s vehicle went into part of the living room, as well as a bedroom. The homeowner was not injured…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Rosenof had a minor facial injury after the airbag deployed inside her vehicle. He says speed, as well as Rosenof’s age, may have been a factor.

